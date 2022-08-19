Nova (NASDAQ:NVMI) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Nova (NASDAQ:NVMI – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.06-$1.25 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15. The company issued revenue guidance of $137.00 million-$147.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $138.12 million.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of Nova from $146.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Nova from $140.00 to $115.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $130.40.

Shares of NVMI stock traded down $1.61 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $107.64. 3,219 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 87,046. The company has a quick ratio of 4.10, a current ratio of 4.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $97.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.24. Nova has a fifty-two week low of $81.63 and a fifty-two week high of $149.15.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVMI. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Nova by 554.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,844 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,664,000 after purchasing an additional 36,296 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nova by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 91,434 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,955,000 after buying an additional 15,975 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nova by 554.4% in the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 17,570 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after buying an additional 14,885 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Nova by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 839,822 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $91,439,000 after purchasing an additional 11,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Nova during the first quarter worth $957,000. 78.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nova Ltd. designs, develops, produces, and sells process control systems used in the manufacture of semiconductors in Israel, Taiwan, the United States, China, Korea, and internationally. Its product portfolio includes a set of metrology platforms for dimensional, films, and materials and chemical metrology measurements for process control for various semiconductor manufacturing process steps, including lithography, etch, chemical mechanical planarization, deposition, electrochemical plating, and advanced packaging.

