Nova (NASDAQ:NVMI) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Nova (NASDAQ:NVMI – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.06-$1.25 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15. The company issued revenue guidance of $137.00 million-$147.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $138.12 million.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of Nova from $146.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Nova from $140.00 to $115.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $130.40.
Shares of NVMI stock traded down $1.61 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $107.64. 3,219 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 87,046. The company has a quick ratio of 4.10, a current ratio of 4.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $97.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.24. Nova has a fifty-two week low of $81.63 and a fifty-two week high of $149.15.
Nova Ltd. designs, develops, produces, and sells process control systems used in the manufacture of semiconductors in Israel, Taiwan, the United States, China, Korea, and internationally. Its product portfolio includes a set of metrology platforms for dimensional, films, and materials and chemical metrology measurements for process control for various semiconductor manufacturing process steps, including lithography, etch, chemical mechanical planarization, deposition, electrochemical plating, and advanced packaging.
