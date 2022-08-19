NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $107.57.

NVCR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of NovoCure in a report on Monday, May 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI lowered shares of NovoCure from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of NovoCure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of NovoCure from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th.

Insider Activity at NovoCure

In related news, Chairman William F. Doyle sold 837 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.66, for a total value of $58,305.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 551,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,394,920.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Chairman William F. Doyle sold 837 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.66, for a total value of $58,305.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 551,176 shares in the company, valued at $38,394,920.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ely Benaim sold 437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.66, for a total value of $30,441.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 34,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,412,395.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,681 shares of company stock valued at $117,078. 6.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of NovoCure

NovoCure Price Performance

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. International Biotechnology Trust PLC bought a new stake in shares of NovoCure during the second quarter worth $32,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of NovoCure by 1,108.1% during the first quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 447 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new stake in shares of NovoCure during the first quarter worth $50,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of NovoCure by 175.7% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 601 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of NovoCure by 50.6% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 673 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. 78.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ NVCR opened at $80.01 on Friday. NovoCure has a 12 month low of $56.39 and a 12 month high of $143.69. The stock has a market cap of $8.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -123.09 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50 day moving average is $72.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.57. The company has a current ratio of 8.08, a quick ratio of 7.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.09). NovoCure had a negative return on equity of 16.04% and a negative net margin of 12.52%. The firm had revenue of $140.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.14) EPS. NovoCure’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NovoCure will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

NovoCure Company Profile

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of tumor treating fields (TTFields) devices for the treatment of solid tumor cancers in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and Greater China. Its TTFields devices include Optune for the treatment of glioblastoma; and Optune Lua for the treatment of malignant pleural mesothelioma.

See Also

