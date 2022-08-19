Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.30-$3.60 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.54. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.33 billion-$2.41 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.48 billion. Nu Skin Enterprises also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.70-$0.85 EPS.

Nu Skin Enterprises Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of NYSE NUS traded down $1.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $45.73. 13,174 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 358,809. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.26 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.25. Nu Skin Enterprises has a twelve month low of $39.40 and a twelve month high of $56.76.

Nu Skin Enterprises Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.37%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Buying and Selling

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut Nu Skin Enterprises from a b rating to a c rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com raised Nu Skin Enterprises from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Nu Skin Enterprises from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Nu Skin Enterprises currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $61.00.

In other Nu Skin Enterprises news, Director Andrew D. Lipman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $43,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 71,393 shares in the company, valued at $3,069,899. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Nu Skin Enterprises news, CEO Ryan S. Napierski sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.91, for a total value of $1,122,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 122,683 shares in the company, valued at $5,509,693.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Andrew D. Lipman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $43,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 71,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,069,899. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 126,018 shares of company stock worth $5,645,802. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nu Skin Enterprises

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NUS. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 37.1% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 809 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises during the second quarter worth approximately $144,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 17.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Nu Skin Enterprises during the first quarter worth approximately $231,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nu Skin Enterprises during the first quarter worth approximately $336,000. Institutional investors own 93.79% of the company’s stock.

Nu Skin Enterprises Company Profile

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes beauty and wellness products worldwide. It provides skin care systems, including ageLOC Spa systems, ageLOC Transformation anti-aging skin care systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and ageLOC Boost, as well as a range of other cosmetic and personal care products.

