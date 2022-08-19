NuCana (NASDAQ:NCNA) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $5.16 EPS

NuCana (NASDAQ:NCNA – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($7.00) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($12.16) by $5.16, Fidelity Earnings reports.

NuCana Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NCNA opened at $1.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 1.22. NuCana has a 12 month low of $0.52 and a 12 month high of $3.32. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.29.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NuCana

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NCNA. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of NuCana by 167.8% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 77,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 48,845 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of NuCana by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 371,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 35,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NuCana by 163.2% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 522,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 324,010 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.49% of the company’s stock.

NuCana Company Profile

NuCana plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of products for the treatment of cancer. The company develops its products based on its proprietary ProTide technology. Its lead product candidate includes Acelarin, which is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with advanced solid tumors; Phase Ib for patients with recurrent ovarian cancer; Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of patients with biliary tract cancer; Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with pancreatic cancer.

