Numeraire (NMR) Achieves Market Cap of $109.71 Million

Numeraire (NMR) traded down 5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 18th. During the last week, Numeraire has traded down 12% against the dollar. One Numeraire coin can now be bought for $18.63 or 0.00081624 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Numeraire has a market cap of $109.71 million and approximately $16.91 million worth of Numeraire was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Numeraire alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004382 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22,797.63 or 0.99879820 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004380 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004410 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00003659 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002240 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.04 or 0.00127235 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.47 or 0.00032712 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.41 or 0.00071894 BTC.

Numeraire Profile

Numeraire is a coin. It was first traded on June 20th, 2017. Numeraire’s total supply is 10,946,294 coins and its circulating supply is 5,888,504 coins. The Reddit community for Numeraire is /r/numerai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Numeraire is numer.ai. Numeraire’s official Twitter account is @numerai and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Numeraire is forum.numer.ai.

Numeraire Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Numerai is a network of data scientists that are incentivised to forecast models to improve hedge fund returns. Numaire is the token that facilitates the reward structure that correct predictions receive. Founders described it as a social network or software company whose business model happens to be a hedge fund. USV partner Andy Weissman says, “Network effects get more valuable with every participant that uses them. What’s an example of that in a financial institution? We’ve never seen one before except for this.” Numerai has already raised $7.5 million in traditional venture capital from Union Square Ventures, Joey Krug (Augur), Juan Benet (FileCoin), Fred Ehrsam (Coinbase), and Olaf Carlson-Wee (Polychain). So the Numeraire token will not be sold in a “crowdsale” or “ICO”. In Febuary 2017 1,000,000 NMR tokens were issued to 12,000 data scientists. White paper Forum “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Numeraire directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Numeraire should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Numeraire using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Numeraire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Numeraire and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.