NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR) Price Target Raised to $17.00

NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Cowen to $17.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Separately, Cowen began coverage on shares of NuScale Power in a report on Friday, May 13th. They set an outperform rating for the company.

Get NuScale Power alerts:

NuScale Power Price Performance

NuScale Power stock opened at $13.85 on Monday. NuScale Power has a 52-week low of $8.56 and a 52-week high of $15.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.94.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of NuScale Power

In other news, insider Thomas P. Mundy sold 14,370 shares of NuScale Power stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.68, for a total value of $153,471.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 61,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $652,227.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in NuScale Power in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in NuScale Power in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in NuScale Power in the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in NuScale Power in the 2nd quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in NuScale Power in the 2nd quarter valued at $92,000. Institutional investors own 69.38% of the company’s stock.

About NuScale Power

(Get Rating)

NuScale Power Corporation develops and sells modular light water reactor nuclear power plants to supply energy for electrical generation, district heating, desalination, hydrogen production, and other process heat applications. It offers NuScale Power Module, a water reactor that can generate 77 megawatts of electricity (MWe); The VOYGR-12 power plant that can generate 924 MWe; and four-module VOYGR-4 and six-module VOYGR-6 plants, as well as other configurations based on customer needs.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NuScale Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuScale Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.