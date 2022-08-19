NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR) Price Target Raised to $17.00

NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Cowen to $17.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.
Separately, Cowen began coverage on shares of NuScale Power in a report on Friday, May 13th. They set an outperform rating for the company.
NuScale Power Price Performance
NuScale Power stock opened at $13.85 on Monday. NuScale Power has a 52-week low of $8.56 and a 52-week high of $15.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.94.
Institutional Trading of NuScale Power
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in NuScale Power in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in NuScale Power in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in NuScale Power in the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in NuScale Power in the 2nd quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in NuScale Power in the 2nd quarter valued at $92,000. Institutional investors own 69.38% of the company’s stock.
About NuScale Power
NuScale Power Corporation develops and sells modular light water reactor nuclear power plants to supply energy for electrical generation, district heating, desalination, hydrogen production, and other process heat applications. It offers NuScale Power Module, a water reactor that can generate 77 megawatts of electricity (MWe); The VOYGR-12 power plant that can generate 924 MWe; and four-module VOYGR-4 and six-module VOYGR-6 plants, as well as other configurations based on customer needs.
