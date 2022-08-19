Nuvectis Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVCT) CEO Buys $165,219.60 in Stock

Nuvectis Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVCT – Get Rating) CEO Ron Bentsur bought 19,669 shares of Nuvectis Pharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.40 per share, for a total transaction of $165,219.60. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,987,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,099,057.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Ron Bentsur also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 28th, Ron Bentsur bought 300 shares of Nuvectis Pharma stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.82 per share, for a total transaction of $3,546.00.

On Friday, June 24th, Ron Bentsur purchased 400 shares of Nuvectis Pharma stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.18 per share, for a total transaction of $4,872.00.

On Wednesday, June 22nd, Ron Bentsur purchased 100 shares of Nuvectis Pharma stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.10 per share, for a total transaction of $1,310.00.

On Thursday, May 26th, Ron Bentsur purchased 500 shares of Nuvectis Pharma stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.90 per share, for a total transaction of $7,950.00.

On Friday, May 20th, Ron Bentsur purchased 1,000 shares of Nuvectis Pharma stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.28 per share, for a total transaction of $16,280.00.

On Wednesday, May 18th, Ron Bentsur purchased 1,700 shares of Nuvectis Pharma stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.36 per share, for a total transaction of $32,912.00.

Nuvectis Pharma Stock Performance

Shares of NVCT opened at $8.79 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.67. Nuvectis Pharma, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.08 and a 12-month high of $20.92.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuvectis Pharma

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuvectis Pharma during the second quarter worth approximately $393,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Nuvectis Pharma during the second quarter worth approximately $131,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Nuvectis Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at $84,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Nuvectis Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new position in Nuvectis Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,355,000.

Several brokerages have commented on NVCT. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of Nuvectis Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Nuvectis Pharma from $14.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th.

Nuvectis Pharma Company Profile

Nuvectis Pharma, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of precision medicines for the treatment of serious unmet medical needs in oncology. It develops NXP800, a novel heat shock factor 1 pathway inhibitor for the treatment of various cancers; and NXP900, a small molecule drug candidate to inhibit the Proto-oncogene c-Src and YES1 kinases.

See Also

