Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Marketbeat reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $74.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $71.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, MKM Partners reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.58.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

Occidental Petroleum Price Performance

NYSE OXY opened at $64.88 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $60.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.48. Occidental Petroleum has a 1 year low of $21.62 and a 1 year high of $74.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $60.80 billion, a PE ratio of 6.40, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.88.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.14. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 60.25% and a net margin of 32.25%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum will post 10.93 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 5,673,196 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $55.27 per share, for a total transaction of $313,557,542.92. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 148,835,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,226,142,948.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO Christopher O. Champion sold 111,594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.44, for a total transaction of $7,860,681.36. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 38,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,698,063.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 5,673,196 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $55.27 per share, for a total transaction of $313,557,542.92. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 148,835,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,226,142,948.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 32,717,757 shares of company stock worth $1,883,198,604 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Occidental Petroleum

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OXY. Apeiron RIA LLC bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Addison Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 407.6% in the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 533 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 3,000.0% in the first quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 620 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.