Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) Shares Sold by Growth Interface Management LLC

Growth Interface Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) by 79.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 320,000 shares during the quarter. Okta comprises 3.3% of Growth Interface Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Growth Interface Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Okta worth $12,832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Addison Advisors LLC increased its stake in Okta by 121.4% during the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Okta during the first quarter worth $37,000. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Okta during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Richelieu Gestion PLC purchased a new position in shares of Okta during the first quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA boosted its position in shares of Okta by 260.0% during the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

Okta Stock Performance

Shares of OKTA traded down $7.80 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $93.97. 60,783 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,680,917. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $96.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.45. Okta, Inc. has a twelve month low of $77.01 and a twelve month high of $276.30. The company has a market capitalization of $14.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.70 and a beta of 1.05.

Insider Transactions at Okta

Okta ( NASDAQ:OKTA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($1.36) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.37) by $0.01. Okta had a negative return on equity of 13.13% and a negative net margin of 67.06%. The business had revenue of $414.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $388.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.59) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 65.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Okta, Inc. will post -5.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 831 shares of Okta stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.97, for a total transaction of $66,455.07. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,316 shares in the company, valued at $1,144,850.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 4,005 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.97, for a total transaction of $320,279.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $917,575.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 831 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.97, for a total value of $66,455.07. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,144,850.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,442 shares of company stock worth $1,316,786. Corporate insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on OKTA. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Okta from $195.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Okta from $108.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Okta from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Stephens began coverage on Okta in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on Okta from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.74.

Okta Company Profile

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products and services, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway that enables organizations to extend the Okta Identity Cloud from the cloud to their existing on-premise applications; and Advanced Server Access to secure cloud infrastructure.

