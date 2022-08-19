Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Shares Purchased by Nicholas Investment Partners LP

Nicholas Investment Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) by 40.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,375 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 964 shares during the quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $1,008,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ODFL. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,839,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 339.1% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,449 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,646 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,665,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the 4th quarter worth approximately $355,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 46,373 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,062,000 after purchasing an additional 5,808 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Old Dominion Freight Line

In other news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 6,246 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.14, for a total value of $1,874,674.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 809,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $242,984,039.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Old Dominion Freight Line Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ODFL opened at $303.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $33.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $272.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $281.50. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 52 week low of $231.31 and a 52 week high of $373.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 35.07% and a net margin of 20.77%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.31 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 11.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Old Dominion Freight Line Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.13%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $288.00 to $279.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Vertical Research downgraded Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $260.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Wolfe Research downgraded Old Dominion Freight Line from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $310.00 to $314.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $285.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $292.13.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

