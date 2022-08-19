Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) Plans $0.14 Quarterly Dividend

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share by the bank on Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st.

Old National Bancorp has increased its dividend by an average of 2.5% per year over the last three years. Old National Bancorp has a payout ratio of 26.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Old National Bancorp to earn $2.05 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.3%.

Old National Bancorp Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of Old National Bancorp stock traded down $0.17 on Friday, hitting $18.00. 2,216,130 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,787,254. The stock has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.94 and its 200 day moving average is $16.38. Old National Bancorp has a 52-week low of $14.22 and a 52-week high of $20.81.

Old National Bancorp ( NASDAQ:ONB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.07. Old National Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 18.42%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Old National Bancorp will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp by 71.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 8,365 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 3,474 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 14,433 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 3,701 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in Old National Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $272,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Old National Bancorp by 134.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 20,052 shares of the bank’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 11,487 shares during the period. Finally, Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in Old National Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $374,000. 78.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ONB. StockNews.com raised Old National Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Old National Bancorp to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Stephens raised Old National Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, TheStreet cut Old National Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.75.

About Old National Bancorp

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

