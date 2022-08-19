OLD Second National Bank of Aurora Cuts Stock Position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB)

OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lessened its holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB – Get Rating) by 97.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,371 shares of the company’s stock after selling 340,022 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF were worth $219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 28,645.0% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 5,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 5,729 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,862,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 1,476,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,821,000 after buying an additional 6,614 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 237,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,838,000 after buying an additional 49,054 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,497,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,802,000 after buying an additional 146,155 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA BAB opened at $27.89 on Friday. Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $26.60 and a 12-month high of $33.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.79.

Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Build America Bond Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called The BofA Merrill Lynch Build America Bond Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invests at least 80% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index.

