OLD Second National Bank of Aurora Decreases Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

OLD Second National Bank of Aurora decreased its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 38.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,411 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 5,957 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s holdings in Intel were worth $467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in INTC. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in Intel in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its position in Intel by 2,835.0% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 587 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the period. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Intel in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

Intel Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $36.20 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $37.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.22. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $34.40 and a 52-week high of $56.28. The company has a market cap of $148.64 billion, a PE ratio of 7.75, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Intel Announces Dividend

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.41). Intel had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 26.03%. The company had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 5th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.26%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on INTC shares. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. TheStreet cut Intel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Roth Capital lowered their price objective on Intel from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $30.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.83.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

