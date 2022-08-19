OLD Second National Bank of Aurora Decreases Position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lessened its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 24.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,044 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,006 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $79,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the 4th quarter worth $1,122,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 887,617 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $19,492,000 after acquiring an additional 127,516 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the 4th quarter worth $417,000. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the 4th quarter worth $294,000. Finally, PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EPD. US Capital Advisors restated a “buy” rating on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Truist Financial increased their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. TD Securities increased their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Raymond James increased their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.00.

Enterprise Products Partners Price Performance

NYSE:EPD opened at $27.31 on Friday. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52 week low of $20.42 and a 52 week high of $28.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.52 billion, a PE ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.61.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.01. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 18.97% and a net margin of 9.54%. The company had revenue of $16.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. Enterprise Products Partners’s revenue was up 69.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th were paid a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.96%. This is a positive change from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.59%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, Director John R. Rutherford bought 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.78 per share, with a total value of $167,570.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 113,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,937,398.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Enterprise Products Partners news, Director John R. Rutherford bought 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.78 per share, with a total value of $167,570.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 113,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,937,398.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Carin Marcy Barth bought 19,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.64 per share, for a total transaction of $450,342.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 19,050 shares in the company, valued at $450,342. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

