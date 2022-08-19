OLD Second National Bank of Aurora Invests $28,000 in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 50 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SevenOneSeven Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management now owns 621 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 2,842 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its position in ServiceNow by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,316 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $854,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Financial Architects Inc grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 378 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its position in ServiceNow by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 565 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. 87.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at ServiceNow

In other news, insider Lara Caimi sold 726 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.48, for a total value of $344,472.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 99 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,973.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 178 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $502.00, for a total transaction of $89,356.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 9,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,665,086. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Lara Caimi sold 726 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.48, for a total value of $344,472.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,973.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,258 shares of company stock valued at $15,622,745. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ServiceNow Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:NOW opened at $489.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $98.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 538.02, a PEG ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 0.94. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12 month low of $406.47 and a 12 month high of $707.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $467.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $502.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 7.22% and a net margin of 2.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on NOW shares. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $646.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on ServiceNow from $700.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on ServiceNow from $594.00 to $575.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $520.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ServiceNow has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $598.84.

ServiceNow Profile

(Get Rating)

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

Featured Stories

