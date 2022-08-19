OLD Second National Bank of Aurora Purchases New Position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWBGet Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Atria Investments LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 6,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,820,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $233,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $510,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 255.1% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IWB opened at $236.27 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 12 month low of $199.56 and a 12 month high of $267.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $217.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $230.38.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

