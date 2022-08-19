OLD Second National Bank of Aurora Purchases New Position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Atria Investments LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 6,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,820,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $233,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $510,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 255.1% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWB opened at $236.27 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 12 month low of $199.56 and a 12 month high of $267.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $217.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $230.38.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

