Omega Flex, Inc. (NASDAQ:OFLX) Director Mark F. Albino Sells 196 Shares

Omega Flex, Inc. (NASDAQ:OFLX – Get Rating) Director Mark F. Albino sold 196 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $23,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 198,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,808,360. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Omega Flex Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:OFLX opened at $119.93 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $112.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $121.99. Omega Flex, Inc. has a 12 month low of $97.16 and a 12 month high of $161.39.

Omega Flex (NASDAQ:OFLX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $31.75 million during the quarter. Omega Flex had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 40.35%.

Omega Flex Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Omega Flex

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 24th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. This is a boost from Omega Flex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Omega Flex’s payout ratio is currently 52.46%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Omega Flex during the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Omega Flex during the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Omega Flex during the first quarter valued at about $66,000. Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new position in shares of Omega Flex during the first quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Omega Flex by 236.2% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the period.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Omega Flex from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st.

About Omega Flex

Omega Flex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells flexible metal hoses and accessories in North America and internationally. It offers flexible gas piping for use in residential and commercial buildings, as well as its fittings; and corrugated medical tubing for use in hospitals, ambulatory care centers, dental, physician and veterinary clinics, laboratories, and other facilities.

