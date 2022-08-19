ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) Shares Sold by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 312,497 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 11,611 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in ONE Gas were worth $27,574,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OGS. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in ONE Gas during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,253,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in ONE Gas by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,421,983 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $110,332,000 after acquiring an additional 234,312 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its position in ONE Gas by 257.1% during the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 250,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,398,000 after acquiring an additional 180,000 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in ONE Gas by 11.5% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,360,580 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $120,012,000 after acquiring an additional 140,451 shares during the period. Finally, Coann Capital LLC purchased a new stake in ONE Gas during the fourth quarter valued at about $8,713,000. 81.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on ONE Gas from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Mizuho decreased their target price on ONE Gas from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised ONE Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ONE Gas has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.00.

Shares of OGS opened at $83.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.28, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.53. ONE Gas, Inc. has a one year low of $62.52 and a one year high of $92.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $81.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.46.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $428.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $328.48 million. ONE Gas had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 9.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that ONE Gas, Inc. will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.27%.

ONE Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility company in the United States. The company operates through three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It provides natural gas distribution services to 2.2 million customers in three states.

