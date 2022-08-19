OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.12, Fidelity Earnings reports. OneConnect Financial Technology had a negative return on equity of 28.87% and a negative net margin of 26.52%.
OneConnect Financial Technology Trading Down 0.8 %
OCFT opened at $1.19 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.50. OneConnect Financial Technology has a 12-month low of $0.99 and a 12-month high of $4.92.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of brokerages have issued reports on OCFT. HSBC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of OneConnect Financial Technology in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of OneConnect Financial Technology from $1.85 to $1.59 in a research note on Thursday.
About OneConnect Financial Technology
OneConnect Financial Technology Co, Ltd. provides cloud-platform-based Fintech solutions, and online information and operating support services for financial institutions in the People's Republic of China. It offers digital retail banking, digital commercial banking, digital auto insurance and life insurance, and artificial intelligence customer services, as well as sales management, risk management, and operation support services.
