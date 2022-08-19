OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.12, Fidelity Earnings reports. OneConnect Financial Technology had a negative return on equity of 28.87% and a negative net margin of 26.52%.

OneConnect Financial Technology Trading Down 0.8 %

OCFT opened at $1.19 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.50. OneConnect Financial Technology has a 12-month low of $0.99 and a 12-month high of $4.92.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on OCFT. HSBC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of OneConnect Financial Technology in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of OneConnect Financial Technology from $1.85 to $1.59 in a research note on Thursday.

Institutional Trading of OneConnect Financial Technology

About OneConnect Financial Technology

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in OneConnect Financial Technology by 9.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 143,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 12,637 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in OneConnect Financial Technology by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 73,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 14,574 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in OneConnect Financial Technology by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,479,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,316,000 after purchasing an additional 139,784 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology by 173.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,484,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,093,000 after acquiring an additional 940,910 shares in the last quarter. 14.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OneConnect Financial Technology Co, Ltd. provides cloud-platform-based Fintech solutions, and online information and operating support services for financial institutions in the People's Republic of China. It offers digital retail banking, digital commercial banking, digital auto insurance and life insurance, and artificial intelligence customer services, as well as sales management, risk management, and operation support services.

