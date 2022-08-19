OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.12 EPS

OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by $0.12, Fidelity Earnings reports. OneConnect Financial Technology had a negative return on equity of 28.87% and a negative net margin of 26.52%.

OneConnect Financial Technology Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of OCFT stock opened at $1.19 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.50. OneConnect Financial Technology has a 1-year low of $0.99 and a 1-year high of $4.92.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OCFT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on OneConnect Financial Technology from $1.85 to $1.59 in a report on Thursday. HSBC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of OneConnect Financial Technology in a report on Thursday.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OCFT. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology by 173.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,484,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,093,000 after buying an additional 940,910 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology by 261.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 459,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,000 after buying an additional 332,393 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in OneConnect Financial Technology by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,479,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,316,000 after purchasing an additional 139,784 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in OneConnect Financial Technology by 530.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 140,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 117,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in OneConnect Financial Technology by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 218,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 45,271 shares during the last quarter. 14.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OneConnect Financial Technology Co, Ltd. provides cloud-platform-based Fintech solutions, and online information and operating support services for financial institutions in the People's Republic of China. It offers digital retail banking, digital commercial banking, digital auto insurance and life insurance, and artificial intelligence customer services, as well as sales management, risk management, and operation support services.

