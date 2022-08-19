OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.12 EPS

OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by $0.12, Fidelity Earnings reports. OneConnect Financial Technology had a negative return on equity of 28.87% and a negative net margin of 26.52%.
OneConnect Financial Technology Stock Down 0.8 %
Shares of OCFT stock opened at $1.19 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.50. OneConnect Financial Technology has a 1-year low of $0.99 and a 1-year high of $4.92.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
OCFT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on OneConnect Financial Technology from $1.85 to $1.59 in a report on Thursday. HSBC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of OneConnect Financial Technology in a report on Thursday.
OneConnect Financial Technology Company Profile
OneConnect Financial Technology Co, Ltd. provides cloud-platform-based Fintech solutions, and online information and operating support services for financial institutions in the People's Republic of China. It offers digital retail banking, digital commercial banking, digital auto insurance and life insurance, and artificial intelligence customer services, as well as sales management, risk management, and operation support services.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on OneConnect Financial Technology (OCFT)
