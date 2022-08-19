OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT) Given New $1.59 Price Target at Citigroup

OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Citigroup from $1.85 to $1.59 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Shares of OneConnect Financial Technology stock opened at $1.19 on Thursday. OneConnect Financial Technology has a 12-month low of $0.99 and a 12-month high of $4.92. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.50.

OneConnect Financial Technology ( NYSE:OCFT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.12. OneConnect Financial Technology had a negative net margin of 26.52% and a negative return on equity of 28.87%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that OneConnect Financial Technology will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OCFT. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in OneConnect Financial Technology by 14.7% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 82,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 10,524 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in OneConnect Financial Technology by 9.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 143,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 12,637 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in OneConnect Financial Technology by 24.6% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 73,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 14,574 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its position in OneConnect Financial Technology by 303.7% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 19,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 14,962 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in OneConnect Financial Technology by 45.7% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 53,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 16,718 shares in the last quarter. 14.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OneConnect Financial Technology Co, Ltd. provides cloud-platform-based Fintech solutions, and online information and operating support services for financial institutions in the People's Republic of China. It offers digital retail banking, digital commercial banking, digital auto insurance and life insurance, and artificial intelligence customer services, as well as sales management, risk management, and operation support services.

