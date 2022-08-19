OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.12, Fidelity Earnings reports. OneConnect Financial Technology had a negative net margin of 26.52% and a negative return on equity of 28.87%.
OneConnect Financial Technology Trading Down 0.8 %
OCFT stock opened at $1.19 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.57 and a 200 day moving average of $1.50. OneConnect Financial Technology has a 52 week low of $0.99 and a 52 week high of $4.92.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
OCFT has been the topic of a number of research reports. HSBC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of OneConnect Financial Technology in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of OneConnect Financial Technology from $1.85 to $1.59 in a research report on Thursday.
About OneConnect Financial Technology
OneConnect Financial Technology Co, Ltd. provides cloud-platform-based Fintech solutions, and online information and operating support services for financial institutions in the People's Republic of China. It offers digital retail banking, digital commercial banking, digital auto insurance and life insurance, and artificial intelligence customer services, as well as sales management, risk management, and operation support services.
