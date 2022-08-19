OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.12, Fidelity Earnings reports. OneConnect Financial Technology had a negative net margin of 26.52% and a negative return on equity of 28.87%.

OneConnect Financial Technology Trading Down 0.8 %

OCFT stock opened at $1.19 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.57 and a 200 day moving average of $1.50. OneConnect Financial Technology has a 52 week low of $0.99 and a 52 week high of $4.92.

OCFT has been the topic of a number of research reports. HSBC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of OneConnect Financial Technology in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of OneConnect Financial Technology from $1.85 to $1.59 in a research report on Thursday.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OCFT. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in OneConnect Financial Technology by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 143,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 12,637 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in OneConnect Financial Technology by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 73,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 14,574 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in OneConnect Financial Technology by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,479,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,316,000 after buying an additional 139,784 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in OneConnect Financial Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in OneConnect Financial Technology by 173.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,484,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,093,000 after buying an additional 940,910 shares during the last quarter. 14.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OneConnect Financial Technology Co, Ltd. provides cloud-platform-based Fintech solutions, and online information and operating support services for financial institutions in the People's Republic of China. It offers digital retail banking, digital commercial banking, digital auto insurance and life insurance, and artificial intelligence customer services, as well as sales management, risk management, and operation support services.

