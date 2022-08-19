OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.12, Fidelity Earnings reports. OneConnect Financial Technology had a negative net margin of 26.52% and a negative return on equity of 28.87%.

OneConnect Financial Technology Stock Down 4.2 %

NYSE OCFT traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $1.14. 1,150 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 469,217. OneConnect Financial Technology has a 12 month low of $0.99 and a 12 month high of $4.92. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.50.

Institutional Trading of OneConnect Financial Technology

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in OneConnect Financial Technology by 9.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 143,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 12,637 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in OneConnect Financial Technology by 24.6% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 73,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 14,574 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in OneConnect Financial Technology by 3.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,479,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,316,000 after buying an additional 139,784 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in OneConnect Financial Technology during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology by 173.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,484,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,093,000 after purchasing an additional 940,910 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About OneConnect Financial Technology

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on OCFT. HSBC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of OneConnect Financial Technology in a report on Thursday. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of OneConnect Financial Technology from $1.85 to $1.59 in a research report on Thursday.

OneConnect Financial Technology Co, Ltd. provides cloud-platform-based Fintech solutions, and online information and operating support services for financial institutions in the People's Republic of China. It offers digital retail banking, digital commercial banking, digital auto insurance and life insurance, and artificial intelligence customer services, as well as sales management, risk management, and operation support services.

