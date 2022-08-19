Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.12–$0.06 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.27. The company issued revenue guidance of $240.00 million-$245.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $235.43 million. Oportun Financial also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.19-$1.34 EPS.

Oportun Financial Stock Down 4.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:OPRT traded down $0.28 on Friday, hitting $6.61. 1,240 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 321,394. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.02. The company has a market cap of $217.67 million, a PE ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.49. Oportun Financial has a 52 week low of $6.27 and a 52 week high of $27.95.

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. Oportun Financial had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 14.58%. The business had revenue of $226.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.60 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. Oportun Financial’s revenue was up 63.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Oportun Financial will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Oportun Financial to $12.00 in a report on Monday. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Oportun Financial from $26.00 to $17.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Oportun Financial to $21.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of Oportun Financial from $21.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Oportun Financial currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $18.50.

In related news, Director Aida Alvarez sold 18,181 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.46, for a total value of $208,354.26. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $216,296.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in shares of Oportun Financial by 113.3% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Oportun Financial by 73.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 5,453 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Oportun Financial by 23.9% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 13,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,512 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oportun Financial in the first quarter worth $188,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Oportun Financial by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 14,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 2,525 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.58% of the company’s stock.

Oportun Financial Corporation provides financial services. It offers personal loans, auto loans, and credit cards. The company serves customers online and over-the-phone, as well as through retail locations. It operates in 24 states in the United States, which include Arkansas, Delaware, Indiana, Kentucky, Mississippi, Montana, North Dakota, New Hampshire, Oregon, South Carolina, South Dakota, and Virginia.

