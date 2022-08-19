Oppenheimer Boosts Ventyx Biosciences (NASDAQ:VTYX) Price Target to $40.00

Ventyx Biosciences (NASDAQ:VTYXGet Rating) had its target price lifted by Oppenheimer from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Ventyx Biosciences’ Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.78) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.78) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.12) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($2.12) EPS.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Ventyx Biosciences in a research note on Monday, May 9th. They set an outperform rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ventyx Biosciences currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $43.29.

Ventyx Biosciences Trading Down 5.2 %

Shares of VTYX stock opened at $22.99 on Tuesday. Ventyx Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $9.50 and a fifty-two week high of $27.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.26.

Ventyx Biosciences (NASDAQ:VTYXGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.06. On average, analysts predict that Ventyx Biosciences will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ventyx Biosciences

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTYX. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in Ventyx Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth $7,800,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Ventyx Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth $1,854,000. Third Point LLC purchased a new stake in Ventyx Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth $83,083,000. venBio Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Ventyx Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth $99,529,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ventyx Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth $74,736,000. 62.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ventyx Biosciences Company Profile

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule product candidates for inflammatory diseases and autoimmune disorders. The company's lead product candidate is VTX958, a tyrosine kinase type 2 inhibitor that is in phase I clinical trials for the treatment of immune-mediated diseases, such as psoriasis, inflammatory bowel disease, psoriatic arthritis, Crohn's disease, and lupus.

Analyst Recommendations for Ventyx Biosciences (NASDAQ:VTYX)

