Oppenheimer Boosts Ventyx Biosciences (NASDAQ:VTYX) Price Target to $40.00

Ventyx Biosciences (NASDAQ:VTYX – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Oppenheimer from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Ventyx Biosciences’ Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.78) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.78) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.12) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($2.12) EPS.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Ventyx Biosciences in a research note on Monday, May 9th. They set an outperform rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ventyx Biosciences currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $43.29.

Shares of VTYX stock opened at $22.99 on Tuesday. Ventyx Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $9.50 and a fifty-two week high of $27.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.26.

Ventyx Biosciences ( NASDAQ:VTYX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.06. On average, analysts predict that Ventyx Biosciences will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTYX. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in Ventyx Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth $7,800,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Ventyx Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth $1,854,000. Third Point LLC purchased a new stake in Ventyx Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth $83,083,000. venBio Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Ventyx Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth $99,529,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ventyx Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth $74,736,000. 62.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule product candidates for inflammatory diseases and autoimmune disorders. The company's lead product candidate is VTX958, a tyrosine kinase type 2 inhibitor that is in phase I clinical trials for the treatment of immune-mediated diseases, such as psoriasis, inflammatory bowel disease, psoriatic arthritis, Crohn's disease, and lupus.

