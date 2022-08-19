Oppenheimer Lowers Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) to Market Perform

Oppenheimer cut shares of Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT – Get Rating) to a market perform rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink downgraded shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $68.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut Global Blood Therapeutics from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Wedbush reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Global Blood Therapeutics from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $65.50.

Global Blood Therapeutics Trading Up 0.1 %

GBT stock opened at $67.05 on Monday. Global Blood Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $21.65 and a twelve month high of $73.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.92, a current ratio of 6.88 and a quick ratio of 6.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.23.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Global Blood Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:GBT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.19) by ($0.07). Global Blood Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 170.37% and a negative net margin of 137.30%. The company had revenue of $71.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.12) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Global Blood Therapeutics will post -4.72 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Philip A. Pizzo sold 1,260 shares of Global Blood Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.25, for a total value of $34,335.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,302. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 4.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global Blood Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Global Blood Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $17,322,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Global Blood Therapeutics by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,024,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,680,000 after acquiring an additional 31,120 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Global Blood Therapeutics by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,423,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,332,000 after acquiring an additional 967,532 shares in the last quarter. Deep Track Capital LP grew its stake in Global Blood Therapeutics by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Deep Track Capital LP now owns 2,304,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,834,000 after acquiring an additional 304,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Global Blood Therapeutics by 48.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,833,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,520,000 after acquiring an additional 595,983 shares in the last quarter.

About Global Blood Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities with sickle cell disease (SCD). The company offers Oxbryta tablets, an oral, once-daily therapy for SCD. It also evaluates the safety and pharmacokinetics of single and multiple doses of Oxbryta in a Phase II a clinical trial of adolescent and pediatric patients with SCD.

Featured Stories

