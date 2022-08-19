Opsens (CVE:OPS) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $1.39

Shares of Opsens Inc. (CVE:OPS – Get Rating) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$1.39 and traded as low as C$1.35. Opsens shares last traded at C$1.39, with a volume of 24,700 shares trading hands.

Separately, Raymond James set a C$6.00 price objective on Opsens and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th.

The stock has a 200 day simple moving average of C$1.39.

In other news, Senior Officer Robin Villeneuve sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.11, for a total value of C$105,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$73,850.

Opsens Inc provides fiber optic sensing technology. The Company operates through two segments: Medical and Industrial. In Medical segment, the Company focuses on the measure of Fractional Flow Reserve (FFR) in interventional cardiology. In Industrial segment, it develops, manufactures and installs fiber optic sensing solutions for critical applications, such as the monitoring of oil wells and other industrial applications.

