Orca Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $471,297.00 (ORCA)

Orca (ORCA) traded 7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 19th. Over the last week, Orca has traded 12.9% lower against the dollar. Orca has a market capitalization of $18.53 million and approximately $471,297.00 worth of Orca was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Orca coin can currently be purchased for $0.88 or 0.00004077 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Orca alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004643 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001580 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002189 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $168.61 or 0.00782769 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Orca Profile

Orca’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,099,415 coins. Orca’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Orca

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orca directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orca should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Orca using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Orca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Orca and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.