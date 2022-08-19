Orca Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $471,297.00 (ORCA)

Orca (ORCA) traded 7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 19th. Over the last week, Orca has traded 12.9% lower against the dollar. Orca has a market capitalization of $18.53 million and approximately $471,297.00 worth of Orca was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Orca coin can currently be purchased for $0.88 or 0.00004077 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004643 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001580 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002189 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $168.61 or 0.00782769 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Orca Profile
Orca's total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,099,415 coins.
