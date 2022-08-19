O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) PT Raised to $823.00 at Guggenheim

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Guggenheim to $823.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on ORLY. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $740.00 to $815.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $700.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Stephens raised their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $765.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $800.00 to $750.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $650.00 to $635.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $754.50.

O’Reilly Automotive Trading Down 0.9 %

ORLY opened at $736.72 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $667.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $664.84. The company has a market capitalization of $46.65 billion, a PE ratio of 23.27, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.00. O’Reilly Automotive has a 1-year low of $562.90 and a 1-year high of $750.88.

Insider Transactions at O’Reilly Automotive

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.98 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.55% and a negative return on equity of 520.10%. O’Reilly Automotive’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $8.33 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive will post 31.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Jeffrey Lynn Groves purchased 175 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $572.77 per share, for a total transaction of $100,234.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 721 shares in the company, valued at $412,967.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Jeffrey Lynn Groves bought 175 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $572.77 per share, with a total value of $100,234.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $412,967.17. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory D. Johnson sold 300 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $750.19, for a total transaction of $225,057.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,504,137.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 46,244 shares of company stock worth $33,330,855. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On O’Reilly Automotive

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 1,250.8% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 88,656 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $62,612,000 after acquiring an additional 82,093 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,048 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,794,000 after acquiring an additional 2,285 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,425 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,125,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC grew its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 54.1% during the 4th quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 4,771 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,369,000 after acquiring an additional 1,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,029 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.76% of the company’s stock.

About O’Reilly Automotive

(Get Rating)

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Featured Stories

