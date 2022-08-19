Origin Protocol Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $47.95 Million (OGN)

Origin Protocol (OGN) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 19th. Over the last seven days, Origin Protocol has traded down 20% against the dollar. Origin Protocol has a total market cap of $70.77 million and $47.95 million worth of Origin Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Origin Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00000851 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Origin Protocol

Origin Protocol (OGN) is a coin. It launched on October 1st, 2018. Origin Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 388,570,733 coins. The Reddit community for Origin Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/originprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Origin Protocol’s official Twitter account is @originprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Origin Protocol is medium.com/originprotocol/introducing-origin-6e7e3a1cd1c9. The official website for Origin Protocol is www.originprotocol.com.

Origin Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Origin is an open-source platform that enables the creation of peer-to-peer marketplaces and e-commerce applications. The Origin Platform initially targets the global sharing economy, allowing buyers and sellers of fractional use goods and services (car-sharing, service-based tasks, home-sharing, etc.) to transact on the distributed, open web. Using the Ethereum blockchain and Interplanetary File System (IPFS), the platform and its community participants can interact in a peer-to-peer fashion, allowing for the creation and booking of services and goods without traditional intermediaries. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origin Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Origin Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Origin Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

