OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.02-$6.25 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $5.82. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.240-$1.275 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.18 billion. OSI Systems also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $6.02-$6.25 EPS.

Several research firms have issued reports on OSIS. TheStreet upgraded shares of OSI Systems from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of OSI Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $122.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:OSIS traded down $7.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $94.80. The company had a trading volume of 177,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,532. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $90.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.75. OSI Systems has a one year low of $76.09 and a one year high of $103.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 16.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.72.

OSI Systems ( NASDAQ:OSIS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The technology company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.01. OSI Systems had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The business had revenue of $337.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. OSI Systems’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that OSI Systems will post 5.81 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in OSI Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in OSI Systems by 305.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 718 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in OSI Systems by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,167 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in OSI Systems by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,715 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in OSI Systems by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,487 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.99% of the company’s stock.

OSI Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic systems and components worldwide. It operates through three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, radiation detection, hold baggage and people screening, and explosive and narcotics trace detection systems under the Rapiscan Systems and AS&E names.

