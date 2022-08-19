OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) Reaches New 52-Week High at $101.42

OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $101.42 and last traded at $101.17, with a volume of 977 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $100.91.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on OSIS. StockNews.com upgraded shares of OSI Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. TheStreet upgraded OSI Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, OSI Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.00.

OSI Systems Stock Up 1.1 %

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

OSI Systems ( NASDAQ:OSIS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The technology company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.01. OSI Systems had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 9.12%. The company had revenue of $337.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that OSI Systems, Inc. will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OSIS. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in OSI Systems in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of OSI Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of OSI Systems in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of OSI Systems in the first quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in OSI Systems by 305.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 718 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.99% of the company’s stock.

About OSI Systems

OSI Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic systems and components worldwide. It operates through three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, radiation detection, hold baggage and people screening, and explosive and narcotics trace detection systems under the Rapiscan Systems and AS&E names.

