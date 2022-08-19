OST Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $30,852.00 (OST)

OST (OST) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 19th. OST has a total market cap of $384,915.17 and $30,852.00 worth of OST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OST coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, OST has traded 5.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004706 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21,253.21 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004702 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004721 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00003716 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002405 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.06 or 0.00127339 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00033262 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.83 or 0.00074497 BTC.

OST Coin Profile

OST is a coin. Its launch date was November 10th, 2017. OST’s total supply is 800,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 798,532,509 coins. The official message board for OST is medium.com/OSTdotcom. The official website for OST is ost.com. OST’s official Twitter account is @TheSimpleToken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for OST is /r/OSTdotcom and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling OST

According to CryptoCompare, “Simple Token enables any business to launch a branded cryptocurrency on open Ethereum sidechains. Simple Token, a protocol for consumer app tokenization is bringing crypto to mainstream apps, enabling them to launch branded crypto tokens without the ICO drama. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OST should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OST using one of the exchanges listed above.

