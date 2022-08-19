Oxbull.tech Price Tops $0.45 on Major Exchanges (OXB)

Oxbull.tech (OXB) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 19th. One Oxbull.tech coin can now be bought for about $0.45 or 0.00002141 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Oxbull.tech has a market capitalization of $3.41 million and approximately $8,692.00 worth of Oxbull.tech was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Oxbull.tech has traded down 17.3% against the dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004713 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001591 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002158 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $168.56 or 0.00794495 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Oxbull.tech Profile
Oxbull.tech’s total supply is 9,801,505 coins and its circulating supply is 7,501,504 coins. Oxbull.tech’s official Twitter account is @Oxbull5.
Oxbull.tech Coin Trading
