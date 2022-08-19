Oxen (OXEN) Market Cap Achieves $13.53 Million

Oxen (OXEN) traded down 5.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 19th. In the last seven days, Oxen has traded 6.2% lower against the dollar. Oxen has a market capitalization of $13.53 million and approximately $485,184.00 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Oxen coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.23 or 0.00001054 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21,562.56 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,703.20 or 0.07898871 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0692 or 0.00000321 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00023817 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.08 or 0.00162706 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.06 or 0.00255366 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $153.87 or 0.00713576 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $120.13 or 0.00557130 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000988 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

Oxen Profile

Oxen (OXEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 25th, 2018. Oxen’s total supply is 59,549,597 coins. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @Oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Oxen

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oxen should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Oxen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

