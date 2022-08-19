Oxus Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OXUSU) Shares Sold by Wealthspring Capital LLC

Wealthspring Capital LLC lessened its stake in Oxus Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OXUSU – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 118,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,790 shares during the quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC’s holdings in Oxus Acquisition were worth $1,194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Mariner Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Oxus Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $256,000.

Oxus Acquisition Price Performance

NASDAQ OXUSU opened at $10.12 on Friday. Oxus Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $10.02 and a twelve month high of $11.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.10 and a 200 day moving average of $10.16.

Oxus Acquisition Profile

Oxus Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to enter a merger, capital share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the energy transition technologies, such as battery materials, energy storage, electric vehicle infrastructure, and advanced recycling in emerging/frontier countries, including the Commonwealth of Independent States, South and South-East Asia, the Middle East, and North Africa regions.

