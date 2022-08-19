Pacer Metaurus US Large Cap Dividend Multiplier 300 ETF (NYSEARCA:TRPL) Stock Price Down 0.6%

Pacer Metaurus US Large Cap Dividend Multiplier 300 ETF (NYSEARCA:TRPL – Get Rating) shares traded down 0.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $38.24 and last traded at $38.24. 2 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 241 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.48.

Pacer Metaurus US Large Cap Dividend Multiplier 300 ETF Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.79.

Institutional Trading of Pacer Metaurus US Large Cap Dividend Multiplier 300 ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Pacer Metaurus US Large Cap Dividend Multiplier 300 ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its position in shares of Pacer Metaurus US Large Cap Dividend Multiplier 300 ETF (NYSEARCA:TRPL – Get Rating) by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,324 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,579 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned approximately 52.65% of Pacer Metaurus US Large Cap Dividend Multiplier 300 ETF worth $897,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer Metaurus US Large Cap Dividend Multiplier 300 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer Metaurus US Large Cap Dividend Multiplier 300 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.