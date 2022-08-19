Pacer Swan SOS Flex (April) ETF (NYSEARCA:PSFM) Stock Price Down 0.5%

Pacer Swan SOS Flex (April) ETF (NYSEARCA:PSFM – Get Rating) shares traded down 0.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $22.57 and last traded at $22.57. 220 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 3,667 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.68.

Pacer Swan SOS Flex (April) ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.95.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pacer Swan SOS Flex (April) ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Pacer Swan SOS Flex (April) ETF stock. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Pacer Swan SOS Flex (April) ETF (NYSEARCA:PSFM – Get Rating) by 23.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,877 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,612 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 4.19% of Pacer Swan SOS Flex (April) ETF worth $494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

