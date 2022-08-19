Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ) Shares Acquired by Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Get Rating) by 91.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,625 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,054 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $1,773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 32,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,513,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 71.5% during the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 28.0% during the first quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 1,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 19,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Group LLC grew its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 78.3% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 1,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 544 shares in the last quarter.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Price Performance

Shares of COWZ traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $48.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,064,649 shares. The business has a fifty day moving average of $44.96 and a 200-day moving average of $47.58.

