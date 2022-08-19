Pacoca 1-Day Volume Hits $21,952.00 (PACOCA)

Pacoca (PACOCA) traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 19th. One Pacoca coin can now be bought for about $0.0118 or 0.00000056 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Pacoca has traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Pacoca has a market cap of $1.46 million and $21,952.00 worth of Pacoca was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 17.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004749 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001598 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002173 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $168.65 or 0.00800904 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
About Pacoca
Pacoca’s total supply is 142,811,394 coins and its circulating supply is 123,107,414 coins. Pacoca’s official Twitter account is @pacoca_io.
Pacoca Coin Trading
