Pallapay (PALLA) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $170,510.00

Pallapay (PALLA) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 19th. Pallapay has a market capitalization of $7.72 million and approximately $170,510.00 worth of Pallapay was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Pallapay has traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar. One Pallapay coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0104 or 0.00000049 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004735 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001608 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002155 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $168.56 or 0.00798123 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Pallapay Coin Profile
Pallapay’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 743,546,427 coins. Pallapay’s official Twitter account is @pallapay_com.
