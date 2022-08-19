Pangolin Hits Market Capitalization of $6.55 Million (PNG)

Pangolin (PNG) traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 19th. Pangolin has a total market capitalization of $6.55 million and $289,327.00 worth of Pangolin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pangolin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0542 or 0.00000253 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Pangolin has traded 16.9% lower against the US dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004675 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001596 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002183 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $168.71 or 0.00788650 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
About Pangolin
Pangolin’s total supply is 230,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 120,994,614 coins. Pangolin’s official Twitter account is @pangolindex.
Buying and Selling Pangolin
