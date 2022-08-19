Pangolin Hits Market Capitalization of $6.55 Million (PNG)

Pangolin (PNG) traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 19th. Pangolin has a total market capitalization of $6.55 million and $289,327.00 worth of Pangolin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pangolin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0542 or 0.00000253 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Pangolin has traded 16.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004675 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001596 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002183 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $168.71 or 0.00788650 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About Pangolin

Pangolin’s total supply is 230,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 120,994,614 coins. Pangolin’s official Twitter account is @pangolindex.

Buying and Selling Pangolin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pangolin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pangolin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase , Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pangolin using one of the exchanges listed above.

