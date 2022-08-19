Pangolin Hits One Day Volume of $289,327.00 (PNG)

Pangolin (PNG) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 19th. Over the last seven days, Pangolin has traded down 16.9% against the dollar. Pangolin has a total market capitalization of $6.55 million and approximately $289,327.00 worth of Pangolin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pangolin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0542 or 0.00000253 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004675 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001596 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002183 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $168.71 or 0.00788650 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About Pangolin

Pangolin’s total supply is 230,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 120,994,614 coins. Pangolin’s official Twitter account is @pangolindex.

Pangolin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pangolin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pangolin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase , Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pangolin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

