Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) Lowered to Neutral at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has $20.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $19.50.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on PARR. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Par Pacific to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Par Pacific to $23.00 in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Par Pacific from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Par Pacific from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Par Pacific from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th.

Par Pacific Stock Down 0.5 %

PARR stock opened at $19.00 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 2.09. Par Pacific has a 52 week low of $11.66 and a 52 week high of $21.10.

Par Pacific ( NYSE:PARR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $1.41. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. Par Pacific had a return on equity of 85.70% and a net margin of 1.68%. On average, analysts forecast that Par Pacific will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Par Pacific news, major shareholder Chai Trust Co Llc sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.59, for a total transaction of $779,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,677,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,739,902.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Ivan Daniel Guerra sold 4,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $93,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $486,560. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Chai Trust Co Llc sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.59, for a total value of $779,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,677,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,739,902.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,061,603 shares of company stock worth $18,135,375 over the last ninety days. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PARR. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Par Pacific by 2.1% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 26,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Par Pacific by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Par Pacific by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Par Pacific by 77.3% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Par Pacific by 12.8% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.79% of the company’s stock.

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc owns and operates energy and infrastructure businesses. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Retail, and Logistics. The Refining segment owns and operates three refineries that produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, distillate, asphalt, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products primarily for consumption in Hawaii, Pacific Northwest, Wyoming, and South Dakota.

