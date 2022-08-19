Parachute (PAR) Price Hits $0.0005 on Major Exchanges

Parachute (PAR) traded down 15.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 19th. One Parachute coin can now be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Parachute has traded 24.6% lower against the dollar. Parachute has a market capitalization of $457,376.69 and $94,934.00 worth of Parachute was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Parachute alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.04 or 0.00033334 BTC.

Zebec Protocol (ZBC) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0309 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GreenCoin.AI (GRC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000108 BTC.

MM Optimizer (MMO) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00005139 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Notional Finance (NOTE) traded 20.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001450 BTC.

Etherconnect (ECC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Parachute

PAR is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Parachute’s total supply is 999,628,334 coins and its circulating supply is 878,603,675 coins. Parachute’s official Twitter account is @parachutetoken. The Reddit community for Parachute is /r/ParachuteToken. Parachute’s official website is www.parachutetoken.com.

Parachute Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Parachute launched with the goal of giving people better access and integrations with their cryptocurrency. It has put DeFi tools inside one app that lives in the places where people chat. The PAR token is used throughout Parachute products to interact with DeFi applications. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Parachute directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Parachute should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Parachute using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Parachute Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Parachute and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.