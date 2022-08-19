PARK CIRCLE Co Acquires New Position in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT)

PARK CIRCLE Co acquired a new stake in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $429,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. First Quadrant LLC CA acquired a new stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 43.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 86.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GT. Nomura upgraded shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $15.00 to $15.30 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber to $16.00 in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. TheStreet cut shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.33.

NASDAQ:GT traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.74. 57,562 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,569,628. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.88. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has a twelve month low of $10.33 and a twelve month high of $24.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.02 and a 200 day moving average of $13.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 billion. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, earthmoving equipment, and mining and industrial equipment under the Goodyear, Cooper, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, Mastercraft, Roadmaster, and various other house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

