PARK CIRCLE Co Has $2.02 Million Stock Holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

PARK CIRCLE Co cut its holdings in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,060 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Dollar General comprises approximately 1.7% of PARK CIRCLE Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. PARK CIRCLE Co’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $2,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DG. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dollar General by 101.0% in the 1st quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. 94.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Dollar General from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup lowered shares of Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $258.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $242.00 to $234.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Loop Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Dollar General presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $251.69.

Insider Transactions at Dollar General

Dollar General Stock Down 1.3 %

In related news, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.11, for a total transaction of $1,235,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,279 shares in the company, valued at $4,022,703.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In related news, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.11, for a total transaction of $1,235,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,279 shares in the company, valued at $4,022,703.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Antonio Zuazo sold 2,999 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.43, for a total transaction of $682,062.57. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,158,538.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 13,288 shares of company stock worth $3,089,602 in the last quarter. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE DG traded down $3.41 during trading on Friday, hitting $254.25. The stock had a trading volume of 29,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,306,432. Dollar General Co. has a 12 month low of $183.25 and a 12 month high of $262.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $57.71 billion, a PE ratio of 26.43, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $246.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $229.98.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.09. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.58% and a return on equity of 37.05%. The firm had revenue of $8.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.82 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 11.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 1st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 22.56%.

About Dollar General

(Get Rating)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.