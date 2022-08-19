PARK CIRCLE Co Has $33,000 Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

PARK CIRCLE Co lessened its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 50.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. PARK CIRCLE Co’s holdings in Chevron were worth $33,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CVX. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the first quarter worth $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 116.3% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the first quarter worth $29,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the first quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.89% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Stock Performance

Shares of Chevron stock traded down $0.99 during trading on Friday, reaching $158.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 151,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,570,686. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.31. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $150.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $157.02. The firm has a market cap of $310.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.15. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $92.86 and a one year high of $182.40.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $5.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $1.16. Chevron had a return on equity of 19.73% and a net margin of 13.45%. The firm had revenue of $68.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.71 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 17.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is 37.89%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Societe Generale raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Chevron from $213.00 to $189.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Chevron from $183.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Chevron from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $172.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.00.

Insider Activity at Chevron

In other Chevron news, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 91,300 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.34, for a total transaction of $15,734,642.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Chevron news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 11,799 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $2,064,825.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,249,175. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 91,300 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.34, for a total value of $15,734,642.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 199,070 shares of company stock worth $34,022,033 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

