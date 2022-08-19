Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) Cut to “Market Perform” at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $18.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their prior target price of $21.00.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PK. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group cut Park Hotels & Resorts from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 8th. Truist Financial upgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Evercore ISI reiterated an in-line rating and set a $22.50 price objective on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Park Hotels & Resorts from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.55.

Get Park Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Park Hotels & Resorts Price Performance

NYSE PK opened at $15.59 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 3.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.33. Park Hotels & Resorts has a 12 month low of $12.90 and a 12 month high of $21.62.

Park Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at Park Hotels & Resorts

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. Park Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently -18.18%.

In related news, Director Thomas D. Eckert purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.12 per share, with a total value of $151,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 96,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,461,151.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 29.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,798,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099,160 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter valued at $104,000. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 57.4% during the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 65,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $886,000 after purchasing an additional 23,808 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new position in Park Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter worth about $344,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 126.2% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 469,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,165,000 after acquiring an additional 261,979 shares during the period. 90.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Park Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 60 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 33,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Park Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.