Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Announces $1.33 Quarterly Dividend

Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 18th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 29th will be paid a dividend of 1.33 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, September 9th. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%.

Parker-Hannifin has increased its dividend by an average of 10.5% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Parker-Hannifin has a payout ratio of 28.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Parker-Hannifin to earn $18.17 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.3%.

Parker-Hannifin Price Performance

Parker-Hannifin stock opened at $300.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $38.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.68. Parker-Hannifin has a 1 year low of $230.44 and a 1 year high of $340.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $265.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $276.82.

Insider Buying and Selling at Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.67 by $0.49. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 27.81%. The firm had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.38 EPS. Parker-Hannifin’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin will post 18.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Andrew D. Ross sold 3,224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.30, for a total transaction of $955,271.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,915,592. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Parker-Hannifin

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 142.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 162.4% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 446 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 815 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Auxier Asset Management lifted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 895 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the 1st quarter valued at about $301,000. 80.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PH. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $343.00 to $283.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $301.00 to $289.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin to $361.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin to $340.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Parker-Hannifin currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $330.46.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Company's Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

